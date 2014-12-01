Workers are seen at a factory of Da Mata, the Brazilian sugar cane processor, in Valparaiso, 355 miles northwest of Sao Paulo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Brazil's industrial output likely grew in October, but at a very slow pace as businesses continued to deal with a fragile economy and high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

Output from Brazilian factories and mines grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, and improved from a 0.2 percent decline in September, according to the median forecast of 23 economists.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, industrial output is expected to have dropped 3 percent, worse than a 2.1 percent fall in September, according to the median of 20 forecasts.

Brazilian manufacturers have struggled for years with high interest rates, a scarcity of qualified workers and burdensome taxes. Political uncertainty, exchange rate fluctuation and concern over economic growth all contributed to a contraction in the sector in 2014.

Economists cited encouraging leading indicators such as a monthly rise in corrugated paper production and heavy truck traffic in their estimates for October's advance from September, though they warned Brazil was still far from turning the corner on industrial growth.

"The continuation of low business confidence in recent months and elevated inventory levels in a range of sectors suggest that a strong recovery is unlikely in the short term," Credit Suisse analysts led by Nilson Teixeira wrote in a client note.

A private survey released on Monday showed Brazil's manufacturing activity likely shrank in November.

Industrial output is expected to drop 2.26 percent in 2014 from the previous year, according to a weekly central bank poll, though output is seen growing 1.13 percent in 2015.

Brazil's official statistics agency IBGE releases the October industrial output report at 9 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Tuesday.

Forecasts for the monthly result ranged from an increase of 1.0 percent to a decline of 1.5 percent, while estimates for the year-over-year decline ranged from 1.9 percent to 4.8 percent.

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)