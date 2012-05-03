* Brazil industry contracts 0.5 pct in March from Feb * Data comes in far below analyst forecasts * Figures may help justify additional stimulus measures (Recasts, adds details, quote) By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazil's manufacturing sector declined unexpectedly in March, raising the likelihood of more stimulus measures and interest rate cuts as policymakers struggle to keep the nation's fragile economic recovery on track. Industrial production fell 0.5 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Output had been expected to rise 1.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the increase ranged from 0.7 to 2.6 percent. Brazil's sluggish manufacturing sector has weighed on Latin America's largest economy as policymakers attempt to achieve their 4.5 percent growth rate forecast for 2012. Local industries blame poor infrastructure, high taxes and labor costs, and a strong local currency for the recent slump, which saw industrial production expand a meager 0.3 percent in 2011. March's industrial production fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier. It had been forecast to increase 1.5 percent by 13 economists in a Reuters survey. Analyst forecasts ranged between a 0.6 percent contraction and a 2.7 percent expansion. "The numbers were a real surprise. In spite of rapid growth in the services sector, industry is lagging behind, and the government is worried," said Flavio Serrano, an economist at Espírito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "The data increases the likelihood that we'll see more stimulus in the short term, and it may speed up the discussions over savings accounts, which have served as a limit to more interest rate cuts." President Dilma Rousseff is expected to announce changes to rules on savings accounts later on Thursday, intended to clear the way for the central bank lower its benchmark Selic rate below the current 9 percent. Brazilian exporters have complained that the strong real makes their goods less competitive on global markets while inviting a flood of comparatively cheap imports. Trade balance data released Wednesday showed Brazil's imports reaching a new record high in April, while exports sank from the previous month. Currency pressure may be diminishing, however, with the real slipping more than 3 percent against the U.S. dollar this year. On Wednesday, the real closed at 1.9232 on Wednesday, it's weakest level since July 2009. Private-sector data suggests Brazilian industry may be facing more difficulties ahead. Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI index for April, released on Wednesday, showed new factory orders falling at their sharpest pace in five months. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 18 shrank in March from February, including oil and ethanol refining, medical equipment and chemical manufacturing. In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods rose a seasonally-adjusted 3.8 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of consumer goods rose 0.1 percent from February, and intermediate goods dropped 0.9 percent. For details on the IBGE industrial output figures see: here (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon and Padraic Cassidy)