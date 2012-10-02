* August industrial growth 1.5 percent lower than expected * Aggressive gov't stimulus, tax breaks bolster recovery * Auto industry gave August boost, but September sales sag * Traders bet on interest rates staying low in 2013 By Brad Haynes SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Industrial production in Brazil expanded in August at its fastest pace in 15 months thanks to heavy government stimulus, data showed no Tuesday, but the reliance on a few vital sectors suggested a full recovery may still be far off. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the jump in industrial output is proof that the worst of Brazil's slowdown is over. Output grew 1.5 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, missing the forecast of 2.0 percent growth in a Reuters survey, but still higher than every month since May 2011. Industry has been a weak spot in the Brazilian economy in recent years, prompting President Dilma Rousseff to introduce a string of tax breaks, credit incentives and other stimulus measures. The slower-than-expected industrial rebound may also increase the odds of a more aggressive monetary stimulus from the central bank, after nine straight interest rate cuts that have brought its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 7.5 percent. Analysts believe that cycle of rate cuts is coming to an end, but the weaker-than-expected data bolstered market bets that the central bank will leave rates in stimulative territory for longer than previously expected. Yields on interest rate futures fell across the board after the release of the industrial output data, as traders added to bets on interest rates staying below 8 percent next year to help stimulate growth. Most economists in a central bank survey last week forecast the bank would hold its benchmark rate at 7.5 percent next week. But interest rate futures on Tuesday showed traders increased their bets on one more rate cut to 7.25 percent. "This data shows that the Brazilian economy is already gradually picking up," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia. "We left behind a period of weak growth." However, within the government there are still worries about the strength of the recovery, and continued global uncertainty poses a risk for Brazil's economy, a government official said on condition of anonymity. For Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos, the manufacturing results indicate that Brazilian industry "is now experiencing a moderate, but still narrow-based recovery." Production gained in August due partly to rising auto output as consumers took advantage of a tax break which was expected to expire. The car industry is one of the most important in Brazil, accounting for nearly a fifth of manufacturing. Rousseff has since extended the tax break through October, but auto sales quickly plunged in September as incentives lost their punch. WEAK CAPITAL GOODS In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods, which were most heavily hit during the recent economic slowdown, gained 0.3 percent for the month, according to IBGE. This sluggish activity in capital goods industries reinforces market concerns that investment spending remains weak, Ramos said. Brazil's flagging investment rate, which remains below emerging market peers such as China and India, has dragged on economic growth this year. The Brazilian economy grew a paltry 0.6 percent in the first half of the year as compared to the first six months of 2011. The central bank has slashed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.6 percent, lagging the rest of Latin America's major economies. Analysts say local industry is paying the price for poorly trained workers, onerous taxes and overloaded infrastructure that have pushed up the cost of doing business in Brazil, a major focus of President Rousseff's recent agenda. Rousseff has also blamed Brazil's struggles on a shaky global economy and the policy response among wealthy economies. Aggressive monetary stimulus in Europe and the United States has helped to weaken their respective exchange rates against Brazil's currency, the real. That has favored foreign manufacturers at the expense of local factories, Rousseff reminded world leaders at the United Nations last week. As a result, authorities in Brazil have battled to weaken the country's exchange rate with capital controls and market interventions, contributing to the real's nearly 20 percent slide since the end of February. The more favorable exchange rate and growing trade protections should help the industrial sector post a "modest recovery" in coming months, said Ramos, although it will likely continue to lag the growth of consumer demand. Production of durable consumer goods rose 2.6 percent from July and intermediate goods rose 2.0 percent. Early signs of broader growth came from HSBC's Purchasing Managers' Survey (PMI) index for the month of September , released on Monday, with the first rise in output since March. Industrial production contracted 2.0 percent in August from a year earlier, more than the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the 12-month comparison ranged from stable output to a 2.1 percent decline.