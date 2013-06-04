* Industrial output up 1.8 pct from March, tops expectations
* First consecutive monthly gain since August
* Capital goods production up for fourth straight month
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 4 Brazilian industrial output
rose for the second straight month in April as capital goods
production accelerated, suggesting a recovery in the country's
beleaguered manufacturing sector is gaining steam.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent
in April from March, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Tuesday. The result topped all analyst estimates in
a Reuters poll, which forecast a 1 percent rise.
IBGE also revised March's data to show a 0.8 percent
increase from February, up from a previously reported 0.7
percent rise.
Weak industrial output has weighed on Brazil's economy in
recent years and contributed to a weaker-than-expected 0.6
percent economic expansion in the first quarter from the
previous three months, according to data released last week.
Production of capital goods grew for the fourth straight
month, however, rising 3.2 percent in April from March,
suggesting businesses are starting to increase investments in
expectations of a broader economic recovery.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to boost
Brazilian industry through wave after wave of stimulus measures
and tax breaks, though their impact has remained mostly muted as
manufacturers struggle with structural problems such as
infrastructure bottlenecks, chronically low levels of investment
and rising labor costs.
The auto sector, one of the major beneficiaries of
government stimulus programs, led April's gains, rising 8.2
percent. Brazil produced a record number of automobiles in April
as an extension of consumer tax breaks helped
support demand.
April's industrial production expanded 8.4 percent
over the same month a year ago, greater than the 7.2
percent rise forecast in the survey.
IBGE revised March's data to show a 3.6 percent decrease
from March 2012, down from a previously reported 3.3 percent
drop.
After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 2.5 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 2.39 percent.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 17 grew in
April from March. In addition to automobile production,
machinery and equipment as well as food production rose.
In broader industrial categories, durable consumer goods
rose 1.1 percent, while intermediate goods grew 0.4 percent.
(pct change) Apr/Mar Apr/Apr12
Capital goods 3.2 24.4
Intermediate goods 0.4 5.0
Consumer goods 1.8 7.5
Durable consumer goods 1.1 14.9
Semi-durable and 0.9 5.2
non-durable consumer goods
Industrial output 1.8 8.4