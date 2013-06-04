* Industrial output up 1.8 pct from March, tops expectations * First consecutive monthly gain since August * Capital goods production up for fourth straight month By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 4 Brazilian industrial output rose for the second straight month in April as capital goods production accelerated, suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered manufacturing sector is gaining steam. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The result topped all analyst estimates in a Reuters poll, which forecast a 1 percent rise. IBGE also revised March's data to show a 0.8 percent increase from February, up from a previously reported 0.7 percent rise. Weak industrial output has weighed on Brazil's economy in recent years and contributed to a weaker-than-expected 0.6 percent economic expansion in the first quarter from the previous three months, according to data released last week. Production of capital goods grew for the fourth straight month, however, rising 3.2 percent in April from March, suggesting businesses are starting to increase investments in expectations of a broader economic recovery. President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to boost Brazilian industry through wave after wave of stimulus measures and tax breaks, though their impact has remained mostly muted as manufacturers struggle with structural problems such as infrastructure bottlenecks, chronically low levels of investment and rising labor costs. The auto sector, one of the major beneficiaries of government stimulus programs, led April's gains, rising 8.2 percent. Brazil produced a record number of automobiles in April as an extension of consumer tax breaks helped support demand. April's industrial production expanded 8.4 percent over the same month a year ago, greater than the 7.2 percent rise forecast in the survey. IBGE revised March's data to show a 3.6 percent decrease from March 2012, down from a previously reported 3.3 percent drop. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 2.5 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 2.39 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 17 grew in April from March. In addition to automobile production, machinery and equipment as well as food production rose. In broader industrial categories, durable consumer goods rose 1.1 percent, while intermediate goods grew 0.4 percent. (pct change) Apr/Mar Apr/Apr12 Capital goods 3.2 24.4 Intermediate goods 0.4 5.0 Consumer goods 1.8 7.5 Durable consumer goods 1.1 14.9 Semi-durable and 0.9 5.2 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output 1.8 8.4