(Adds breakdown by sector, table)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 Industrial output in
Brazil grew in September after two straight declines, government
data showed on Tuesday, but a steep drop in capital goods
production illustrated manufacturers' continued struggles during
a deep recession.
Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in
September from August, statistics agency IBGE said.
That compared with a median estimate of 0.4 percent in a Reuters
poll of economists.
Output had declined 3.8 percent in August, erasing five
months of gains in the largest monthly drop since 2012.
In September, production rose in only nine of the 24 sectors
covered by IBGE. It cited increases in some of Brazil's most
important industries, such as automobiles and food processing.
Production of capital goods, an indicator of investments,
fell 5.1 percent, in its third straight monthly decline.
"All the reasons for a smaller industrial output this year
are still around, including weaker demand, a shrinking labor
market, falling incomes and stubbornly high prices," IBGE
economist André Macedo told journalists.
Production in September retreated 4.8 percent from a year
earlier, compared with a 5.2 percent drop in August.
Economists in a weekly central bank poll are projecting
industrial output to fall 6 percent in 2016. They forecast
growth of about 1 percent in production next year, citing
expectations of easing inflation and lower interest rates that
would lead to a modest economic recovery.
(Percent change) m-m y-y
Capital goods -5.1 -7.2
Intermediate goods 1.2 -4.1
Consumer goods -0.5 -5.7
Durable consumer goods 1.9 -6.5
Semi-durable and non-durable consumer -1.0 -5.5
goods
Industrial output 0.5 -4.8
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)