* Industrial production falls more than expected

* Weak manufacturing weighing heavily on economic growth

* Numbers bolster argument for bigger interest rate cut

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, March 7 A slump in Brazil's industrial production in January was nearly three times worse than analysts had expected, putting pressure on policymakers to take action as manufacturers struggle against the tide of a strong currency and a heavy tax load.

The data may bolster expectations of a sharper central bank interest rate cut later on Wednesday, a day after disappointing data showed Latin America's largest economy expanded just 2.7 percent in 2011, prompting pledges of aggressive stimulus measures from the government.

Interest rate futures fell across the board following the data release.

Industrial production in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. It was the worst performance since a similar fall in April 2011.

Production had been expected to fall 0.8 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 1.3 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline.

January's industrial production contracted 3.4 percent from a year earlier, more than double the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for output ranged from a 2.1 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline.

"The industrial sector has been a drag on overall real GDP," Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos wrote in a note to investors on Wednesday. Ramos expects the performance of the industrial sector to improve slightly throughout 2012 but to continue to lag overall real GDP growth.

Manufacturers have blamed most of their problems on Brazil's currency, the real, which has strengthened about 40 percent since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 and 6 percent this year.

In response, Brazil's central bank has stepped up its intervention in currency markets in recent weeks, while Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday promised to support Brazil's flagging industrial sector with tax incentives and other unspecified stimulus measures.

"All the research shows exactly what we've been saying for quite some time about the deindustrialization process the country is experiencing," said Paulo Skaf, president of Sao Paulo state industry federation Fiesp, one of the country's most powerful industrial lobbies. "Now all that's missing is for the government to take the correct measures to face it."

Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed, 14 shrank in January from December, including cars, mining and medical equipment.

In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods fell 16 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of consumer goods fell 0.1 percent month on month, and durable consumer goods dropped 1.9 percent.

Fourth-quarter earnings were a miss for most listed manufacturing companies in Brazil, signaling the shrinking role of industry as services take center stage. Many of those companies, especially miners, pulp and food processors and capital goods makers, are revising down their future investment plans to cope with a tougher economic outlook.