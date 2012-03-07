* Industrial production falls more than expected
* Weak manufacturing weighing heavily on economic growth
* Numbers bolster argument for bigger interest rate cut
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 7 A slump in Brazil's
industrial production in January was nearly three times worse
than analysts had expected, putting pressure on policymakers to
take action as manufacturers struggle against the tide of a
strong currency and a heavy tax load.
The data may bolster expectations of a sharper central bank
interest rate cut later on Wednesday, a day after disappointing
data showed Latin America's largest economy expanded just 2.7
percent in 2011, prompting pledges of aggressive stimulus
measures from the government.
Interest rate futures fell across the board
following the data release.
Industrial production in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in January
from December, government statistics agency IBGE said
on Wednesday. It was the worst performance since a similar fall
in April 2011.
Production had been expected to fall 0.8 percent, according
to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The
forecasts ranged from a 1.3 percent drop to a 0.3 percent
decline.
January's industrial production contracted 3.4 percent from
a year earlier, more than double the 1.5 percent
drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for output ranged
from a 2.1 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline.
"The industrial sector has been a drag on overall real GDP,"
Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos wrote in a note to investors
on Wednesday. Ramos expects the performance of the industrial
sector to improve slightly throughout 2012 but to continue to
lag overall real GDP growth.
Manufacturers have blamed most of their problems on
Brazil's currency, the real, which has strengthened about 40
percent since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 and 6
percent this year.
In response, Brazil's central bank has stepped up its
intervention in currency markets in recent weeks, while Finance
Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday promised to support Brazil's
flagging industrial sector with tax incentives and other
unspecified stimulus measures.
"All the research shows exactly what we've been saying for
quite some time about the deindustrialization process the
country is experiencing," said Paulo Skaf, president of Sao
Paulo state industry federation Fiesp, one of the country's most
powerful industrial lobbies. "Now all that's missing is for the
government to take the correct measures to face it."
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed, 14 shrank in January
from December, including cars, mining and medical equipment.
In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods
fell 16 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of
consumer goods fell 0.1 percent month on month, and durable
consumer goods dropped 1.9 percent.
Fourth-quarter earnings were a miss for most listed
manufacturing companies in Brazil, signaling the shrinking role
of industry as services take center stage. Many of those
companies, especially miners, pulp and food processors and
capital goods makers, are revising down their future investment
plans to cope with a tougher economic outlook.