* Brazil industry grows 1.3 pct in Feb from Jan
* Best monthly expansion in a year, beats forecasts
* Data comes just before govt announces stimulus measures
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 3
Industrial output in Brazil showed signs of life in
February, rising more than expected from the month before,
according to data released by the government just before it
announced more measures to boost struggling manufacturers.
Brazil's factories have dragged on Latin America's largest
economy, which grew only 2.7 percent in 2011, lagging behind
regional peers such as Mexico and Chile. Local industries blame
poor infrastructure, high labor costs and an overvalued currency
for the recent slump.
Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.3 percent in February
from January, government statistics agency IBGE said
on Tuesday, posting the best monthly growth since February 2011.
The expansion beat expectations of a 0.5 percent rise, the
median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. IBGE also
revised January industrial output data to reflect a 1.5 percent
decline from a month prior, compared to a previously reported
2.1 percent decline.
"We don't have a wonderful picture for Brazilian industry,
but it's not as awful as we thought in January," said Alessandra
Ribeiro, an economist at private research firm Tendências, in
Sao Paulo.
Economist Thiago Carlos, of Link Investimentos in São Paulo,
warned against excessive enthusiasm about the positive data.
"We can't say industry is recovering. It's not. It's still
weak and it keeps suffering from problems of competitiveness and
there is no real improvement on the horizon," he said.
The stagnation has become a top concern for President Dilma
Rousseff's government as authorities fear the world's
sixth-largest economy could give up years of hard-won industrial
development and become increasingly reliant on exports of
abundant raw materials such as iron ore.
After aggressive interest rate cuts, tax breaks and even an
overhaul of a trade deal with neighboring Mexico, the government
on Tuesday announced more measures to spur investments.
IBGE's official data confirms private-sector surveys that
showed a modest rebound among Brazilian manufacturers.
Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI index for March, released
on Monday, showed a third consecutive month of growth in
Brazilian factory activity.
Yields on several interest rate futures contracts edged
higher after the data, signalling that overall economic activity
is may be healthier than was thought and interest rate cuts may
be less necessary.
Brazil's central bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 75
basis points to 9.75 percent in March, in its fifth consecutive
rate cut since August.
The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end
this year at 9 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed,
unchanged from last week's forecast.
February's industrial production fell 3.9 percent from a
year earlier, weaker than January's 3.4 percent
decline but better than all 15 estimates in the Reuters survey,
running below year-earlier levels for a sixth straight month.
The Brazilian real strengthened to a 12-year high
last July and is still trading around 30 percent stronger than
it did during the depth of the 2008 global financial crisis,
turning imports cheaper than many Brazilian goods.