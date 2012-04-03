* Brazil industry grows 1.3 pct in Feb from Jan * Best monthly expansion in a year, beats forecasts * Data comes just before govt announces stimulus measures By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, April 3 Industrial output in Brazil showed signs of life in February, rising more than expected from the month before, according to data released by the government just before it announced more measures to boost struggling manufacturers. Brazil's factories have dragged on Latin America's largest economy, which grew only 2.7 percent in 2011, lagging behind regional peers such as Mexico and Chile. Local industries blame poor infrastructure, high labor costs and an overvalued currency for the recent slump. Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.3 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, posting the best monthly growth since February 2011. The expansion beat expectations of a 0.5 percent rise, the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. IBGE also revised January industrial output data to reflect a 1.5 percent decline from a month prior, compared to a previously reported 2.1 percent decline. "We don't have a wonderful picture for Brazilian industry, but it's not as awful as we thought in January," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist at private research firm Tendências, in Sao Paulo. Economist Thiago Carlos, of Link Investimentos in São Paulo, warned against excessive enthusiasm about the positive data. "We can't say industry is recovering. It's not. It's still weak and it keeps suffering from problems of competitiveness and there is no real improvement on the horizon," he said. The stagnation has become a top concern for President Dilma Rousseff's government as authorities fear the world's sixth-largest economy could give up years of hard-won industrial development and become increasingly reliant on exports of abundant raw materials such as iron ore. After aggressive interest rate cuts, tax breaks and even an overhaul of a trade deal with neighboring Mexico, the government on Tuesday announced more measures to spur investments. IBGE's official data confirms private-sector surveys that showed a modest rebound among Brazilian manufacturers. Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI index for March, released on Monday, showed a third consecutive month of growth in Brazilian factory activity. Yields on several interest rate futures contracts edged higher after the data, signalling that overall economic activity is may be healthier than was thought and interest rate cuts may be less necessary. Brazil's central bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points to 9.75 percent in March, in its fifth consecutive rate cut since August. The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end this year at 9 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed, unchanged from last week's forecast. February's industrial production fell 3.9 percent from a year earlier, weaker than January's 3.4 percent decline but better than all 15 estimates in the Reuters survey, running below year-earlier levels for a sixth straight month. The Brazilian real strengthened to a 12-year high last July and is still trading around 30 percent stronger than it did during the depth of the 2008 global financial crisis, turning imports cheaper than many Brazilian goods.