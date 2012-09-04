* Industrial output rises 0.3 pct in July, above forecasts

* Capital goods lead gains

* Suggests stimulus, lower interest rates taking effect

* Production falls 2.9 percent from year earlier

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian industrial production rose for the second straight month in July, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence that sweeping government stimulus measures to support the manufacturing sector are beginning to bear fruit.

Industrial production rose a stronger-than-expected 0.3 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the month, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.6 percent drop to a 0.4 percent increase.

Brazilian industry, struggling under a heavy tax burden, a shortage of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure, has largely foiled government efforts to jumpstart the country's economy, which grew a slower than expected 0.4 percent in the second quarter versus the first three months of the year.

Intent on reviving growth, President Dilma Rousseff's administration has chopped central bank benchmark interest rates to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, provided industries and consumers with tax breaks, and vowed to step up government purchases of industrial goods.

July's figures suggest those measures are slowly starting to pay off, aided by an over 9 percent drop in the value of Brazil's currency, the real against the U.S. dollar this year. A weaker currency makes the country's exports more competitive, helping support demand for manufactured goods.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters last week that industry should continue to recover thanks to recent incentives for the automotive, construction and home appliances sectors.

Other leading indicators such as HSBC's Brazil Manufacturing purchasing managers' survey showed industry contracted in August for the fifth month in a row, though at a slower pace than in previous months, suggesting the sector is stabilizing.

July's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll and the mildest annual pullback since March. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2.6 percent to 4 percent.

Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 12 expanded in July from June, including automobiles, foods, and machinery.

In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods, which were most heavily hit during the recent economic crisis, led gains, rising a seasonally adjusted 1 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of durable consumer goods rose 0.8 percent from June, and intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent.