* Industrial output rises 0.3 pct in July, above forecasts
* Capital goods lead gains
* Suggests stimulus, lower interest rates taking effect
* Production falls 2.9 percent from year earlier
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian industrial
production rose for the second straight month in July, official
data showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence that sweeping
government stimulus measures to support the manufacturing sector
are beginning to bear fruit.
Industrial production rose a stronger-than-expected 0.3
percent in July from June, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the
month, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.6 percent drop to
a 0.4 percent increase.
Brazilian industry, struggling under a heavy tax burden, a
shortage of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure, has
largely foiled government efforts to jumpstart the country's
economy, which grew a slower than expected 0.4 percent in the
second quarter versus the first three months of the year.
Intent on reviving growth, President Dilma Rousseff's
administration has chopped central bank benchmark interest rates
to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, provided
industries and consumers with tax breaks, and vowed to step up
government purchases of industrial goods.
July's figures suggest those measures are slowly starting to
pay off, aided by an over 9 percent drop in the value of
Brazil's currency, the real against the U.S. dollar this
year. A weaker currency makes the country's exports more
competitive, helping support demand for manufactured goods.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters last week that
industry should continue to recover thanks to recent incentives
for the automotive, construction and home appliances sectors.
Other leading indicators such as HSBC's Brazil Manufacturing
purchasing managers' survey showed industry contracted in August
for the fifth month in a row, though at a slower pace than in
previous months, suggesting the sector is stabilizing.
July's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year
earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted
in the Reuters poll and the mildest annual pullback since March.
Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2.6 percent to 4
percent.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 12 expanded
in July from June, including automobiles, foods, and machinery.
In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods,
which were most heavily hit during the recent economic crisis,
led gains, rising a seasonally adjusted 1 percent for the month,
the IBGE said. Production of durable consumer goods rose 0.8
percent from June, and intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent.