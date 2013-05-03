* Industrial output up 0.7 pct from Feb, misses expectations
* Capital goods production up for third straight month
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazilian industrial output
rose about half as much as analysts expected in March,
suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered manufacturing
sector remains tenuous.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent
in March from February, less than the 1.3 percent
rise forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
IBGE also revised February's data to show a 2.4 percent
decline from January, up from a previously reported 2.5 percent
fall.
Brazil's economic growth has been limited by its
manufacturing sector in recent years, as industry struggles with
infrastructure bottlenecks, chronically low levels of investment
and rising labor costs.
March's weak numbers reflect a slower than expected rebound
in automobile production, whose 5.1 percent monthly expansion
failed to make up for a 9.1 percent decline in February from
January.
March's industrial production shrank 3.3 percent
over the same month a year ago, greater than the 2.1 percent
decline forecast in the survey.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to
revive the sector with stimulus measures, trade barriers and tax
breaks, though the effect on Brazilian industrial growth has
remained muted.
After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 2.83 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 3.12 percent.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 13 grew in
March from February, including automobile production, petroleum
and alcohol production, office products and beverages.
In broader industrial categories, production of capital
goods grew for the third straight month, rising 0.7 percent in
March from February, suggesting businesses are starting to
increase investments in expectations of a broader economic
recovery.
Durable consumer goods rose 4.7 percent, while intermediate
goods grew 0.8 percent.
(pct change) Mar/Feb Mar/Mar12
Capital goods 0.7 4.3
Intermediate goods 0.8 -1.7
Consumer goods 1.4 -7.2
Durable consumer goods 4.7 -4.0
Semi-durable and -0.5 -8.2
non-durable consumer goods
Industrial output 0.7 -3.3