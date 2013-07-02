* Industrial output down 2 pct from April * Monthly drop was double analysts' expectations * Capital goods production falls for first month in five (Adds details on production, sector results, background) By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian industrial output fell twice as much as analysts expected in May as capital goods production retreated, suggesting businesses are not confident enough in Brazil's economic recovery to boost the pace of investments. Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The decline was twice the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 29 analysts. IBGE also revised April's data to show a 1.9 percent increase from March, up from a previously reported 1.8 percent rise. Weak industrial output has weighed on Brazil's economy in recent years and contributed to a weaker-than-expected 0.6 percent economic expansion in the first quarter from the previous three months. Pessimism over Brazilian factories had started to ebb in recent months, though, as production expanded in March and April, the first back-to-back increase since August. May's numbers suggest manufacturers are still struggling to overcome feeble global demand and structural challenges such as low productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight labor market. Production of capital goods fell for the first month in five, dropping 3.5 percent in May from April, signaling businesses are holding back on investments out of concern over Brazil's economic outlook. May's results will probably revive market worries about the possibility that Brazil, facing the largest street protests in decades, rising inflation and a sharp currency drop, could frustrate earlier estimates and grow below its potential for a third straight year. May's industrial production expanded 1.4 percent over the same month a year ago, less than the 2.5 percent rise forecast in the survey. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 2.49 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. One week ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 2.56 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 20 declined in May from April. Major contributors to the fall in production were food products, machinery and equipment, and automobiles. In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 1.8 percent, while intermediate goods dropped 1.1 percent. (For details on the IBGE industrial output figures see: r.reuters.com/wew39t) (pct change) May/Apr May/May'12 Capital goods -3.5 12.5 Intermediate goods -1.1 -0.6 Consumer goods -1.8 1.6 Durable consumer goods -1.2 4.1 Semi-durable and -1.0 0.8 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output -2.0 1.4 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)