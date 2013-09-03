* July output falls worse than expected 2 pct from June * Capital goods output falls 3.3 pct * Automobiles, pharmaceuticals lead decline SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian industrial output fell more than expected in July as capital goods production dropped, casting doubt over Brazil's ability to sustain the surprising pace of economic growth it delivered in the second quarter. Industrial production in Brazil fell a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, exceeding the 1.2 percent decline forecast in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts. IBGE also revised June's data to show a 2.1 percent increase from May, up from a previously reported 1.9 percent rise. Stronger manufacturing and construction activity helped lead Brazil's economic growth in the second quarter to its fastest in over three years, following several stimulus measures such as tax breaks and subsidized loans. July's data suggests that trend may have run its course, however. A 3.3 percent decline in capital goods output reflects a decline in business confidence, which has suffered from an abrupt weakening of Brazil's currency and the impact of persistent inflation pressure and higher interest rates. Brazilian industry has had a mild recovery in 2013, rising 2.0 percent in the first seven months from the same period last year, IBGE said. Growth has come in starts and stops, however, as businesses continue to struggle with high taxes, poor infrastructure and high labor costs. July's industrial production expanded 2.0 percent from a year earlier, less than the 2.65 percent rise forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase ranged from 1.7 percent to 3.8 percent. June's numbers were revised to a 3.2 percent rise from June 2012, IBGE said, up from a previously reported 3.1 percent. A closely watched survey of purchasing managers on Monday confirmed a slowdown continued through August. The HSBC PMI index remained below the 50 mark for a second straight month, rising to a seasonally adjusted 49.4 in August from 48.5 in July. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 2.11 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 2 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 15 declined in July from June. Major contributors to the fall in production were automobiles, pharmaceutical goods and rubber and plastic products. In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 2.6 percent, while intermediate goods dropped 0.7 percent. (pct change) Jul/Jun Jul/Jul'12 Capital goods -3.3 15.2 Intermediate goods -0.7 0.2 Consumer goods -2.6 1.8 Durable consumer goods -7.2 -1.6 Semi-durable and -1.5 2.9 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output -2.0 2.0