Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
BRASILIA May 29 The Brazilian government will not be tolerant with high inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, just hours before the central bank decides on interest rates.
The central bank is expected to opt for a milder rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.75 percent after slower-than-expected economic figures released earlier in the day increased pressure on policymakers to protect the slow-moving recovery.
The Brazilian economy grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one, the government said on Wednesday.
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.