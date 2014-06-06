BRASILIA, June 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.37 percent in the 12 months through May, accelerating from 6.28 percent in the year through April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.46 percent, slightly above the 0.43 percent median forecast of 30 economists. Below is the result for each price category: May April - Food and beverages 0.58 1.19 - Housing 0.61 0.87 - Household articles 1.03 0.20 - Apparel 0.84 0.47 - Transport -0.45 0.32 - Health and personal care 0.98 1.01 - Personal expenses 0.80 0.31 - Education 0.13 0.03 - Communication 0.11 0.02 - IPCA 0.46 0.67 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)