Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 1.22 percent in February, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, climbing faster than all forecasts in a Reuters poll. In the 12 months through February, consumer prices rose 7.70 percent, the highest rate since May 2005 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: February January - Food and beverages 0.81 1.48 - Housing 1.22 2.42 - Household articles 0.87 -0.28 - Apparel -0.60 -0.69 - Transport 2.20 1.83 - Health and personal care 0.60 0.32 - Personal expenses 0.86 1.68 - Education 5.88 0.31 - Communication -0.02 0.15 - IPCA 1.22 1.24 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.