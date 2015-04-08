Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
BRASILIA, April 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 1.32 percent in March, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, missing expectations in a Reuters poll but still climbing at its fastest pace since 2003. In the 12 months through March, consumer prices rose 8.13 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 1.17 0.81 - Housing 5.29 1.22 - Household articles 0.35 0.87 - Apparel 0.59 -0.60 - Transport 0.46 2.20 - Health and personal care 0.69 0.60 - Personal expenses 0.36 0.86 - Education 0.75 5.88 - Communication -1.16 -0.02 - IPCA 1.32 1.22 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.