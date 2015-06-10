BRASILIA, June 10 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.74 percent in May from April, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, above market expectations of 0.59 percent. In the 12 months through May, consumer prices rose 8.47 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: May April - Food and beverages 1.37 0.97 - Housing 1.22 0.93 - Household articles 0.36 0.66 - Apparel 0.61 0.91 - Transport -0.29 0.11 - Health and personal care 1.10 1.32 - Personal expenses 0.74 0.51 - Education 0.06 0.21 - Communication 0.17 0.31 - IPCA 0.74 0.71 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)