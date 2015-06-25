(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRASILIA, June 25 Brazil's highest economic body on Thursday narrowed the inflation target band for 2017, the first change to the country's official goal in 11 years in a bid to reinforce the government's commitment to curb high inflation.

The national monetary council, made up of the finance and planning ministers and the central bank chief, kept the mid-point of the target at 4.5 percent in 2017, but set the tolerance band at 1.5 percentage points either way.

It is the first change since 2004 when the range for 2006 was narrowed to 2 percentage points from 2.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese)