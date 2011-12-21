SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.56 percent in the month to mid-December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The index had been expected to increase 0.56 percent in the month to mid-December, according to the median forecast of 22 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.5 percent to 0.61 percent.

In the month to mid-November, the index rose 0.46 percent, IBGE previously reported.