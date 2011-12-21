GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.56 percent in the month to mid-December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The index had been expected to increase 0.56 percent in the month to mid-December, according to the median forecast of 22 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.5 percent to 0.61 percent.
In the month to mid-November, the index rose 0.46 percent, IBGE previously reported.
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable