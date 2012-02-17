(Refiles to insert word "rises" in headline)

SAO PAULO Feb 17 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.53 percent in the month to mid-February, slowing from the previous reading, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

In the month to mid-January, the index rose 0.65 percent.

The index had been expected to slow to 0.58 percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)