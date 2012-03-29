SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's central bank lowered its inflation forecast for 2012 to 4.4 percent from 4.7 percent previously, the bank's quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.

The bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a leeway of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The bank kept its forecast for economic growth this year unchanged at 3.5 percent. That would mark an increase from 2.7 percent growth in 2011. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)