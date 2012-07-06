BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co says May revenue for co was rmb231.3 million
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June, slightly less than analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent in June, easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from a 0 . 09 percent to 0.17 percent rise.
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 200 million yuan ($29.44 million)