SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.39 percent in the month to mid-August, slightly above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

In the month to mid-July, the index rose 0.33 percent.

The index had been expected to rise 0.36 percent in the month to mid-August, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.43 percent.