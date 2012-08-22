BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.39 percent in the month to mid-August, slightly above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
In the month to mid-July, the index rose 0.33 percent.
The index had been expected to rise 0.36 percent in the month to mid-August, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.43 percent.
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.