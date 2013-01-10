SAO PAULO Jan 10 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.79 percent in December, accelerating from a 0.60 percent increase in November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.74 percent in December, according to the median forecast of 31 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.65 percent to 0.79 percent.

Consumer prices rose 5.84 percent in 2012, IBGE said, faster than the median forecast for a 5.79 percent increase and within the government's official inflation target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.