SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation rate rose a more-than-expected 0.88
percent in the month to mid-January, statistics agency IBGE said
on Wednesday.
In the month to mid-December, the index rose 0.69 percent.
The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.83 percent in
the month to mid-January, according to the median of 31
forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.71 percent to 0.87 percent.
Below is the result for each price category:
December January
- Food and beverages 0.97 1.45
- Housing 0.74 0.74
- Household articles 0.11 0.45
- Apparel 0.62 0.12
- Transport 0.71 0.68
- Health and personal care 0.26 0.61
- Personal expenses 1.10 1.80
- Education 0.10 0.33
- Communication 0.26 -0.06
- IPCA-15 0.69 0.88