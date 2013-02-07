(Corrects "October" to "December" comparative month in 2nd paragraph) SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.86 percent in January, the highest monthly inflation reading since April 2005, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. The index had been expected to rise 0.84 percent, up from an increase of 0.79 percent in December, according to the median forecast of 31 economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.78 to 0.90 percent. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 1.99 1.03 - Housing -0.20 0.63 - Household articles 1.15 0.27 - Apparel -0.53 1.11 - Transport 0.75 0.75 - Health and personal care 0.73 0.40 - Personal expenses 1.55 1.60 - Education 0.35 0.19 - Communication -0.08 0.03 - IPCA 0.86 0.79 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)