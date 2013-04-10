SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.59 percent in the 12 months through March, breaching the government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent for the first time since November 2011, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.47 percent from February, slowing from a gain of 0.60 percent in the previous month. The increase was slightly below the median forecast for a rise of 0.50 percent in a Reuters poll.