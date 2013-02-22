BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.68 percent in the month to mid-February, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. In the month to mid-January, the index rose 0.88 percent. The index had been expected to rise 0.61 percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 33 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.50 percent to 0.74 percent. Trailing 12-month inflation accelerated to 6.18 percent, up from 6.02 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: January February - Food and beverages 1.45 1.74 - Housing 0.74 -2.17 - Household articles 0.45 0.82 - Apparel 0.12 0.01 - Transport 0.68 0.46 - Health and personal care 0.61 0.78 - Personal expenses 1.80 1.15 - Education 0.33 5.49 - Communication -0.06 0.08 - IPCA-15 0.88 0.68
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen