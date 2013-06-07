BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.50 percent in the 12 months through May, nearly unchanged from 6.49 percent in April and in line with analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The government's annual inflation target ceiling is 6.5 percent On a monthly basis, Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.37 percent in May. The index had been expected to rise 0.38 percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.33 to 0.41 percent. Below is the result for each price category: May April - Food and beverages 0.31 0.96 - Housing 0.75 0.62 - Household articles 0.46 0.63 - Apparel 0.84 0.65 - Transport -0.25 -0.19 - Health and personal care 0.94 1.28 - Personal expenses 0.41 0.61 - Education 0.06 0.10 - Communication 0.08 -0.32 - IPCA 0.37 0.55
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
March 31 Jiangsu Dagang Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/9XinIY Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)