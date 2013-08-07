SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.27 percent in the 12 months through July, down from a 20-month high of 6.70 percent in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The slowdown put inflation back within the central bank's target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.03 percent in July, compared with market expectations for a slight drop of 0.02 percent, according to the median forecast of 18 economists surveyed. Below is the result for each price category: July June - Food and beverages -0.33 0.04 - Housing 0.57 0.57 - Household articles 0.28 0.12 - Apparel -0.39 0.50 - Transport -0.66 0.14 - Health and personal care 0.34 0.36 - Personal expenses 1.13 0.40 - Education 0.11 0.18 - Communication 0.20 0.19 - IPCA 0.03 0.26