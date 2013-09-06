SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.09 percent in the 12 months through August, down from 6.27 percent in the prior month and in line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.24 percent, compared with market expectations for a rise of 0.25 percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages 0.01 -0.33 - Housing 0.57 0.57 - Household articles 0.89 0.28 - Apparel 0.08 -0.39 - Transport -0.06 -0.66 - Health and personal care 0.45 0.34 - Personal expenses 0.39 1.13 - Education 0.67 0.11 - Communication 0.02 0.20 - IPCA 0.24 0.03