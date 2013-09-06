BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.09 percent in the 12 months through August, down from 6.27 percent in the prior month and in line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.24 percent, compared with market expectations for a rise of 0.25 percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages 0.01 -0.33 - Housing 0.57 0.57 - Household articles 0.89 0.28 - Apparel 0.08 -0.39 - Transport -0.06 -0.66 - Health and personal care 0.45 0.34 - Personal expenses 0.39 1.13 - Education 0.67 0.11 - Communication 0.02 0.20 - IPCA 0.24 0.03
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.