UPDATE 1-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.59 percent in the 12 months through January, slowing from the 5.91 percent increase posted through the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.55 percent, below the 0.62 percent median forecast of 26 economists. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 0.84 0.89 - Housing 0.55 0.52 - Household articles 0.49 0.89 - Apparel -0.15 0.80 - Transport -0.03 1.85 - Health and personal care 0.48 0.41 - Personal expenses 1.72 1.00 - Education 0.57 0.05 - Communication 0.03 0.74 - IPCA 0.55 0.92
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)
LONDON, April 19 The British parliament was expected on Wednesday to formally approve Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early election on June 8 she hopes will deliver a stronger personal mandate as she embarks on Brexit talks.