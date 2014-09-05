RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 Consumer prices in Brazil rose 0.25 percent in August from July, in line with market forecasts in a Reuters poll, according to government data on Friday. As a result, trailing 12-month inflation edged up slightly to 6.51 percent in August from 6.50 percent in July , at the upper limit of the official target range. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government only includes the first decimal point in its measure. The median forecast of 25 economists surveyed by Reuters projected an increase of 0.25 percent. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages -0.15 -0.15 - Housing 0.94 1.20 - Household articles 0.47 0.86 - Apparel -0.15 -0.24 - Transport 0.33 -0.98 - Health and personal care 0.41 0.50 - Personal expenses 0.09 0.12 - Education 0.43 0.04 - Communication 0.10 -0.79 - IPCA 0.25 0.01 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)