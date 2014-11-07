RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 Consumer prices in Brazil rose 6.59 percent in the 12 months through October, easing from an increase of 6.75 percent in the prior month but still above the government's target range, government data showed on Friday. When compared to September, consumer prices rose 0.42 percent, down from 0.57 percent in the prior month. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. The median forecast of 30 economists surveyed by Reuters projected an increase of 0.48 percent. Below is the result for each price category: October September - Food and beverages 0.46 0.78 - Housing 0.68 0.77 - Household articles 0.19 0.34 - Apparel 0.62 0.57 - Transport 0.39 0.63 - Health and personal care 0.39 0.33 - Personal expenses 0.36 0.39 - Education 0.11 0.18 - Communication -0.05 0.13 - IPCA 0.42 0.57 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione and W Simon)