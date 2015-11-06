BRASILIA, Nov 6 Brazil's annual inflation rate climbed in October to the highest in nearly 12 years to just below 10 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 9.93 percent in the 12 months through October, up from an increase of 9.49 percent in September and in line with a median forecast of 9.91 percent in a Reuters poll. The IPCA index rose 0.82 percent on a monthly basis, up from an increase of 0.54 percent in September. Below is the result for each price category: October September - Food and beverages 0.77 0.24 - Housing 0.75 1.30 - Household articles 0.39 0.19 - Apparel 0.67 0.50 - Transport 1.72 0.71 - Health and personal care 0.55 0.55 - Personal expenses 0.57 0.33 - Education 0.10 0.25 - Communication 0.39 0.01 - IPCA 0.82 0.54 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by John Stonestreet)