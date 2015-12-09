BRASILIA, Dec 9 Brazil's annual inflation rate climbed in November to the highest in 12 years, above 10 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 10.48 percent in the 12 months through November, up from an increase of 9.93 percent in October and in line with a median forecast of 10.41 percent in a Reuters poll. The IPCA index rose 1.01 percent on a monthly basis, up from an increase of 0.82 percent in October. Below is the result for each price category: November October - Food and beverages 1.83 0.77 - Housing 0.76 0.75 - Household articles 0.31 0.39 - Apparel 0.79 0.67 - Transport 1.08 1.72 - Health and personal care 0.64 0.55 - Personal expenses 0.52 0.57 - Education 0.22 0.10 - Communication 1.03 0.39 - IPCA 1.01 0.82 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Hugh Lawson)