* Consumer prices rose 0.25 pct in the month to mid-March
* But jobless rate at record low for Feb, 5.7 pct
* Yields on rate futures fall on softer inflation outlook
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, March 22 Inflation in Brazil slowed
much more than expected in the month to mid-March, reinforcing
the central bank's case for aggressive interest rate cuts to
stimulate the economy after it nearly fell into recession in the
second half of 2011.
But the lowest unemployment rate for February on record
signalled the relief in inflation may be short-lived, as
services costs may rise even faster than overall inflation as
the economy reacts later this year to the heavy stimulus.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose
0.25 percent in the month to mid-March, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Thursday.
"No one expected such a low inflation rate," said Mauricio
Nakahodo, chief economist at CM Capital Markets, in São Paulo.
"That could lead to downward revisions to annual inflation
forecasts,"
The index had been expected to rise 0.38 percent in the
month to mid-March, according to the median forecast of 17
economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA-15
increase ranged from 0.32 percent to 0.43 percent.
In the month to mid-February, the index rose 0.53 percent.
Inflation in the 12-month period through
mid-March eased to 5.61 percent from 5.98 percent in the
previous reading. B razil's central bank targets inflation of 4.5
percent annually, with a leeway of plus or minus 2 percentage
points.
The bank has said 12-month consumer inflation will likely
end this year close to the center of the target, opening the
door for aggressive monetary stimulus as President Dilma
Rousseff tries to revive Latin America's top economy after
disappointing growth in 2011.
Last week, the bank said it is very likely to slash interest
rates in coming months to "slightly above" the 8.75-percent
all-time low. The next rate decision is on April 18, and most
analysts expect the central bank to slash rates to 9 percent
from 9.75 percent, according to a central bank survey.
Yields on interest rate futures fell after the
data to reflect a softer inflation outlook.
JOB MARKET STILL TIGHT
Brazil's jobless rate rose to 5.7 percent in
February but still marked a historic low for the month, the
government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The rate had been expected to rise to 5.9 percent from a
previously reported 5.5 percent in January, according to the
median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters.
The estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent.
February's jobless number was the lowest rate for the month
since unemployment data series began in 2002, a sign that the
Brazilian labor market stayed largely unaffected by the economic
slowdown in the second half of 2011. In February 2011, Brazil
posted a 6.4 percent unemployment rate.
"Considering the seasonal adjustments the indicator
registered 5.5 percent - in other words, it continues basically
in the lowest level of the total historical series," said
Fernanda Consorte, economist at Santander Brasil.
"The February survey has confirmed our call that the labor
market remains heated, which may provide room to accelerate the
GDP pace growth in coming quarters, especially service sector."
Personal expenditures rose 0.60 percent in the month to
mid-March, after a 1.07-percent jump in the previous release.
Food costs inched up 0.22 percent, from an increase of 0.29
percent in the previous month. Transportation prices like
gasoline and bus fares rose 0.11 percent, after falling 0.05
percent in the month to mid-February.
Education costs eased after a seasonal jump in tuition at
the start of the school year last month. They rose only 0.51
percent in the month to mid-March, after jumping 5.66 percent in
the previous reading, IBGE said.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.2
percent from January to 1,699.70 reais ($931) and increased 4.4
percent from a year earlier.
Years of solid job creation helped turn Brazil into the
world's sixth largest economy in 2011, ensuring President Dilma
Rousseff's high popular support and underpinning a jump in home
prices in recent years. The jobless rate hit a record low of 4.7
percent in December.
and