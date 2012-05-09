* 12-month inflation eases to 5.10 pct
* IPCA index rises 0.64 pct in April from March
* Exceeds median market forecast of 0.59 pct
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, May 9 Consumer prices in Brazil rose
at their fastest pace in one year in April from March, driven by
a jump in cigarette prices, though they eased from the same
period a year earlier, supporting the central bank's campaign
for lower interest rates.
A downward trend in inflation has opened the door to
aggressive interest rate cuts as President Dilma Rousseff's
government works to spur economic growth. Brazil maintains one
of the highest interest rates in the world, a legacy of its
battle against hyperinflation in the 1990's.
Brazil's central bank slashed borrowing costs to 9 percent
last month, just above an all-time low, from 12.5 percent in
August. Analysts expect more rate cuts in coming months, citing
what they see as tolerance among policymakers for an inflation
rate slightly above the center of the target.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.64 percent in April from March, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Wednesday. It was the biggest monthly gain
since April 2011 and above most analysts' forecasts.
The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent, according
to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Estimates ranged from 0.55 to 0.65 percent.
"It's not going to make the central bank happy," said
Vladimir Caramaschi, chief economist at Credit Agricole in Sao
Paulo. "But this is only one number, and policymakers can focus
on some details like the lasting decline in 12-month inflation."
In the 12 months through April, the IPCA index rose 5.10
percent, IBGE said, slowing for the seventh month in a row after
hitting a six-year high in September. It remained above the
center of the government target of 4.5 percent.
Yields on rate futures seesawed , with long-term
rates settling higher as traders tempered recent bets on
aggressive interest rate cuts. Yields, however, stayed at
single-digit levels through 2019, BM&FBovespa exchange data
showed.
"Today's data gives with one hand and takes with the other.
Their net impact over domestic rates ends in a draw," wrote
André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Gradual
Investimentos in São Paulo.
The median market forecast for inflation this year is 5.1
percent, according to a weekly central bank survey published
Monday. It should accelerate to 5.6 percent by the end of 2013
as the economy gains steam, the survey said.
Personal expenses rose 2.23 percent in April, up from
March's 0.55 percent increase. One of the main drivers of the
sharp rise was the price of cigarettes, which jumped 15.04
percent after the government unveiled plans to increase taxes on
them. Souza Cruz, Brazil's largest tobacco company,
raised prices by an average 24 percent in April.
Housekeeping and domestic workers' salaries also fueled
inflation, rising 1.86 percent in April from 1.38 percent in
March.
Food costs rose 0.51 percent, more than the 0.25 percent
increase the prior month. Transportation prices including fuel
and bus fares rose 0.10 percent, down from a gain of 0.16
percent in March.
Education costs rose 0.04 percent in April, well below the
0.54 percent rise in March, and apparel rose 0.98 percent, after
declining 0.61 percent in the prior month.