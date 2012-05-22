* IPCA-15 index rises slightly less than forecasts
* Annual inflation rate slows to 5.05 pct
* Tame inflation paves way for record low interest rates
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, May 22 Inflation in Brazil picked up
its pace in the month through mid-May but rose less than
expected, keeping the door open for another interest rate cut
next week as the central bank races to revive a struggling
economy.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index
rose 0.51 percent in May, up from 0.43 percent in the month
before but lower than the median forecast of 0.55 percent,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
The Brazilian government has unleashed a flurry of monetary
and fiscal measures to bolster the economy, which has been
flirting with recession since mid-2011. At the same time, it has
been trying to bring consumer inflation down from a six-year
high to the center of the official target range.
"This is a very positive number for the central bank as it
may keep cutting rates," said Daniel Lima, an analyst with
research firm Rosenberg & Associados in São Paulo. "In the short
term, inflation is not a major concern."
The central bank is widely expected to slash its benchmark
interest rates below the all-time low of 8.75 percent on May 30.
It has already cut rates six straight times since August in a
bid to spur consumer demand.
The government has also implemented a flurry of tax breaks
and credit measures in recent months for targeted industries to
stoke the economy. The latest measures were unveiled on Monday
by Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who announced a new round of
tax cuts worth more than $1 billion to boost the struggling
automotive sector and other industries.
But the economy continues to struggle. Central bank data
showed on Friday that economic activity in Brazil shrank in
March for the third straight month, hit mainly by
manufacturers grappling with rising labor costs and weak global
demand.
Brazil's central bank targets annual inflation at 4.5
percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage points.
While policymakers say 12-month inflation will likely ease
toward 4.5 percent by year-end, some analysts speculate that the
government may be willing to tolerate inflation at its current
level in order to keep stimulating the economy.
In the 12 months to mid-May, the IPCA-15 index
slowed to a rise of 5.05 percent, below the 5.25 percent
increase to mid-April.
Personal expenses like cigarettes, hairdressing and
housekeepers' salaries were once more the main drivers of the
monthly rise, jumping 1.32 percent after a 1.43 percent gain in
the prior month, in what some analysts say could be a worrying
sign about underlying pressures set to heat up when the economy
gains steam and spur an already tight labor market.
But transportation prices like airfare fell 0.27 percent,
after rising 0.05 percent in the month to mid-April. Education
costs remained stable, from a 0.05 percent rise in the preceding
month-long period, and food costs edged up 0.62 percent after an
increase of 0.31 percent.
May's IPCA-15 index measured consumer prices from April 14
to May 14.
The forecasts of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters for the
IPCA-15 increase ranged from 0.45 percent to 0.60 percent.