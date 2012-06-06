* 12-month rate eases below 5 pct, 1st time since Sep 2010 * IPCA index rises 0.36 pct from April, below forecasts * Mantega: "very good" data gives room for rate cuts By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's annual inflation rate slowed in May to its lowest level in 20 months, paving the way for the central bank to keep cutting interest rates to bolster a faltering economy. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose less than expected last month, advancing 0.36 percent compared to an increase of 0.64 percent in April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through May, the IPCA index rose 4.99 percent, the slowest pace since September 2010. The 12-month inflation rate eased for the eighth month in a row. Brazil's central bank hiked interest rates in the first half of last year to meet its inflation target. Now, as consumer prices cool off, its main challenge has been to revive economic growth, which has virtually stagnated in the last quarters. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate seven straight times since August to an all-time low of 8.5 percent last week. Analysts expect Brazil's benchmark rate to end this year at 8 percent, according to the median forecast of a weekly central bank poll. "It (lower inflation) gives us room to have a more flexible monetary policy," Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Brasilia after the release of May inflation data that he said was "very good." President Dilma Rousseff's administration has also unleashed a series of tax cuts and credit incentives to boost investments and fuel demand for manufactured goods made in Brazil. In 2011, the IPCA rose 6.5 percent, its fastest advance for a calendar year in seven years. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Yields on interest rate futures fell after the IPCA data, supporting the view that further interest rate cuts are widely expected by traders. "Inflation is lower and economic activity is weaker than before. That gives the central bank room to cut rates deeper," said Carlos Kawall, chief economist at J. Safra, in São Paulo, forecasting three 50-basis-points cuts to 7 percent. The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.42 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 35 analysts. Estimates for the increase ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent. A slower rise in personal expenses like cigarettes and housekeepers' salaries was the main driver of the softer consumer price increase in May, IBGE said. Personal expenses rose 0.60 percent in May, down from April's 2.23 percent increase as the impact of a tax hike on cigarettes last month receded. Transportation prices including gasoline and ethanol and air fares fell 0.58 percent, from a gain of 0.10 percent in April. Food costs rose 0.73 percent, more than the 0.51 percent increase the prior month. Education costs edged down 0.01 percent in May, below the 0.04 percent rise in April, and apparel rose 0.89 percent, after gaining 0.98 percent in the prior month.