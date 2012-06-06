* 12-month rate eases below 5 pct, 1st time since Sep 2010
* IPCA index rises 0.36 pct from April, below forecasts
* Mantega: "very good" data gives room for rate cuts
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's annual inflation rate
slowed in May to its lowest level in 20 months, paving the way
for the central bank to keep cutting interest rates to bolster a
faltering economy.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose less than expected last month, advancing 0.36 percent
compared to an increase of 0.64 percent in April, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
In the 12 months through May, the IPCA index
rose 4.99 percent, the slowest pace since September 2010. The
12-month inflation rate eased for the eighth month in a row.
Brazil's central bank hiked interest rates in the first half
of last year to meet its inflation target. Now, as consumer
prices cool off, its main challenge has been to revive economic
growth, which has virtually stagnated in the last quarters.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate seven
straight times since August to an all-time low of 8.5 percent
last week. Analysts expect Brazil's benchmark rate to end this
year at 8 percent, according to the median forecast of a weekly
central bank poll.
"It (lower inflation) gives us room to have a more flexible
monetary policy," Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters
in Brasilia after the release of May inflation data that he said
was "very good."
President Dilma Rousseff's administration has also unleashed
a series of tax cuts and credit incentives to boost investments
and fuel demand for manufactured goods made in Brazil.
In 2011, the IPCA rose 6.5 percent, its fastest advance for
a calendar year in seven years. The government targets inflation
at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2
percentage points.
Yields on interest rate futures fell after the IPCA
data, supporting the view that further interest rate cuts are
widely expected by traders.
"Inflation is lower and economic activity is weaker than
before. That gives the central bank room to cut rates deeper,"
said Carlos Kawall, chief economist at J. Safra, in São Paulo,
forecasting three 50-basis-points cuts to 7 percent.
The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.42 percent in
May, according to the median forecast of 35 analysts. Estimates
for the increase ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent.
A slower rise in personal expenses like cigarettes and
housekeepers' salaries was the main driver of the softer
consumer price increase in May, IBGE said.
Personal expenses rose 0.60 percent in May, down from
April's 2.23 percent increase as the impact of a tax hike on
cigarettes last month receded.
Transportation prices including gasoline and ethanol and air
fares fell 0.58 percent, from a gain of 0.10 percent in April.
Food costs rose 0.73 percent, more than the 0.51 percent
increase the prior month.
Education costs edged down 0.01 percent in May, below the
0.04 percent rise in April, and apparel rose 0.89 percent, after
gaining 0.98 percent in the prior month.