* Food, housing drive fastest Sept inflation since 2003
* Central bank official's comments bolster rate cut bets
* Interest rate futures pointing to 25 bp cut next week
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Brazil reported an acceleration
in inflation in September on higher food prices, but comments by
a central bank policy maker bolstered expectations of another
interest rate cut next week.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.57 percent in September, slightly above the median of
analysts' forecast for a rise of 0.55 percent and above August's
0.41 percent rise.
It was the strongest September inflation since 2003. Even
so, market expectations tilted toward a 10th straight interest
rate cut next week after a central bank board member, Luiz
Pereira, late on Thursday said the outlook for the global
economy remains shaky despite stimulus by central banks in the
United States and Europe.
Nomura Securities analyst Andre Ikeda called the comments
"quite dovish" in a note released before the inflation data,
saying they bolstered the case for a rate cut of 25 basis points
at the central bank's rate-setting meeting next week.
Yields on rate futures fell sharply in early
trading, signaling traders expect the bank to cut the benchmark
Selic rate to an all-time low of 7.25 percent, to give the
economy a further boost despite the rising inflation.
That view contrasts with the forecast of most economists
polled by Reuters this week, who said the bank will probably
hold interest rates at 7.5 percent to avoid fueling even greater
price increases.
Stimulating economic growth is one of President Dilma
Rousseff's top priorities, after Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, almost slipped into recession last year.
But inflation has remained above the center of the
government's target for over two years, and no economist polled
by Reuters expected that to change in the year ahead.
"We maintain our call that the monetary authority is
unlikely to cut the Selic," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist
at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, saying another cut would fuel
inflation without any boost to economic growth.
Inflation in the 12 months through September
rose to 5.28 percent from 5.24 percent through August. The
government targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent plus or minus
2 percentage points.
CLIMBING FOOD PRICES
Food prices rose 1.26 percent in September, up from a 0.88
percent increase in August.
Beef cost 2.27 percent more in September, following a rise
in grain prices in recent months. Food prices worldwide have
climbed after a severe drought in the United States this year.
Food inflation may lose some steam in October, analysts at
research firm LCA said in a note, helping headline inflation
edge slightly lower to around 0.50 percent.
But core measures remained elevated, signaling price
pressures are poised to accelerate as the economy gains traction
following the recent rate cuts, wrote Alberto Ramos, co-head of
Latin American economic research for Goldman Sachs.
Brazil is expected to grow by 4 percent next year, more than
twice as fast as this year's expected rate, a Reuters poll
showed.
Apparel and housing prices also fueled inflation in
September, reflecting the rollout of new seasonal collections
and an increase in electricity rates.
Apparel costs rose 0.89 percent, up from 0.19 percent in the
previous month, while housing costs gained 0.71 percent, up from
a rise of 0.22 percent in August.
The rise in health and personal prices slowed to 0.32
percent in September from 0.53 percent in August.
Transportation prices fell 0.08 percent last month,
following an increase of 0.06 percent in August.
Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.48 percent to
0.60 percent.