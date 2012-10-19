* IPCA-15 price index up 0.65 pct, above 0.59 pct forecast
* 12-month inflation accelerates to 5.56 pct
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Brazil's inflation quickened
in the month to mid-October due to higher food, apparel and
housing costs, moving further away from the center of the
government's target.
The price index, which was also at the top end of market
forecasts, reinforced that the central bank will stop
stimulating Latin America's top economy after it cut interest
rates 10 times in a row for over one year.
That doesn't mean the central bank will reverse course and
raise rates anytime soon. Analysts see President Dilma
Rousseff's government tolerating inflation at its current level
in order to keep borrowing costs near record lows.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose
0.65 percent in the month to mid-October, up from a rise of 0.48
percent in the prior month, data from statistics agency IBGE
showed on Friday. Estimates from 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters
ranged from 0.53 percent to 0.65 percent.
In the 12 months to mid-October, inflation accelerated to
5.56 percent, up from 5.31 percent one month before. It is now
closer to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent than the
center of the 4.5 percent goal.
"The result was bad any way you look at it," said Luis
Otavio de Souza Leal, chief economist at lender ABC Brasil in
Sao Paulo.
"Core measures have held above 5.5 percent for some months
and services inflation has remained above the top end of the
target. The central bank can't feel comfortable with that."
While most of mid-October's rise was due to seasonal factors
or external shocks such as the increase in food prices partly
due to a drought in the United States, the outlook for inflation
remains challenging as the economy picks up thanks to the heavy
stimulus provided by Rousseff.
The bank has slashed interest rates to a record low 7.25
percent, while tax breaks and credit incentives were offered to
some industries. On top of that, Finance Minister Guido Mantega
pledged to do whatever is necessary to prevent Brazil's currency
from strengthening too much.
Although this strategy has put the economy on track to
rebound from an expected growth rate of just 1.5 percent this
year, analysts warn it will likely prevent inflation from
slowing to the center of the target next year.
Brazilian consumer inflation has been above the 4.5 percent
target for over two years and is consistently higher than in
neighbouring countries such as Mexico, Chile and Colombia.
However, many analysts say the bank, led by Alexandre
Tombini, may tolerate higher inflation in coming months to
consolidate the recent drop in interest rates.
While still high when compared to other emerging economies,
Brazilian interest rates are currently at a record low, breaking
a taboo in a country with a long history of hyperinflation. Only
nine years ago, rates were above 26 percent.
Minutes released Thursday from the monetary policy committee
said most of the policymakers saw last week's 25-basis-point cut
as the "final" reduction before holding rates steady for a
"sufficiently prolonged period of time."
Yields on interest rate futures were little
changed, as traders stuck to their bets that the central bank
will hold rates steady over the first half of 2013 and raise
them only marginally by the end of next year.
WIDESPREAD INCREASE IN FOOD PRICES
Food prices rose 1.56 percent after a 1.08 percent gain in
the previous reading. Rice prices were among the main upward
pressures, jumping 11.91 percent. Other items such as potatoes,
onions, beans and poultry also gained sharply.
"The CPI food inflation pressures will likely not vanish in
the next weeks," said Marcelo Kfoury, Citigroup's chief
economist, in a research note.
Housing prices increased 0.72 percent, up from a rise of
0.43 percent in the previous month, on higher electricity, water
and sewerage tariffs. Apparel costs rose 1.05 percent following
the rollout of spring and summer collections.
On the other hand, personal expenses such as housekeepers'
salaries slowed to a rise of 0.15 percent, down from an increase
of 0.57 percent in the month before.