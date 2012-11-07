* IPCA index up 0.59 pct in October in line with forecasts * 12-month inflation accelerates to 5.45 pct * Food prices rise, but wholesale inflation suggests relief By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Consumer prices in Brazil rose in October at their fastest pace since April due to higher food prices, government data showed on Wednesday, though a measure of wholesale costs suggested relief should arrive in coming months. A drop in food prices could help offset sticky services inflation, analysts said, leaving the central bank comfortable keeping interest rates at record lows to help President Dilma Rousseff stimulate a sluggish economy. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.59 percent in October, in line with analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said. Most of the increase was due to higher food prices, which gained 1.36 percent in October, still reflecting a severe drought that hit the United States this year. Prices of soybeans and other commodities have already started to drop though, as private analysts revised up their estimates for the U.S. crop. The Getulio Vargas Foundation's IGP-DI index, which includes wholesale prices, fell 0.31 percent in October, data showed earlier on Wednesday, suggesting relief in coming months for consumer inflation as well. "The numbers released and the trend in wholesale prices made us feel a bit more comfortable about our forecasts," said Carlos Kawall, chief economist at J.Safra, in Sao Paulo. In the 12 months through October, consumer inflation rose to 5.45 percent compared with a rise of 5.28 percent in the 12 months through September. The rises were within the government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. The median market forecast sees inflation ending 2012 at 5.44 percent. Although inflation has been above the center of the target for over two years and is expected to remain so through 2013, the central bank has said it would keep interest rates at their current level of 7.25 percent for a "sufficiently prolonged period," which economists say means most of 2013. Slashing Brazil's historically high interest rates was a top priority for Rousseff, who has been trying to support economic growth by encouraging investments and consumer credit. "The central bank won't change interest rates anytime soon," said Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at Tendencias Consultoria, in Sao Paulo. If the government needs to fight rising inflation, she said, it will likely cut taxes instead of hiking rates. Rousseff last month renewed tax cuts for local carmakers through the end of this year. Services prices remained far above the top end of the government's target, though, suggesting underlying pressures are poised to mount as the economy picks up in 2013. According to private estimates, services costs gained 7.98 percent in the 12 months through October, thanks primarily to a low jobless rate. Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2013 after a lackluster 1.5 percent growth forecast for this year. The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.58 percent, according to the median forecast of 43 economists surveyed by Reuters. Their estimates ranged from 0.53 to 0.75 percent. In September, it rose 0.57 percent.