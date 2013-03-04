* IPC-FIPE index rises 0.22 percent in February
* IPC seen as early preview of benchmark index
SAO PAULO, March 4 Inflation in Sao Paulo,
Brazil's most populous city, slowed sharply in February as
increases in food costs eased, offering hope that a recent spike
in consumer prices could lose steam, an economic research
institute said on Monday.
The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.22 percent last
month, down from a gain of 1.15 percent in January, according to
the University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research institute.
The index was expected to rise 0.33 percent in February,
according to the median forecast of six economists.
Food prices rose 0.34 percent, down from an increase of 2.11
percent in January. Housing costs dropped 0.21 percent, after a
rise of 0.35 percent in January, on lower electricity costs.
Economists see the FIPE index as an early gauge of Brazil's
benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the central bank targets
when setting interest rates.
Brazil's 12-month inflation rate rose above 6 percent in
January, near the 6.5 percent ceiling of the central bank target
range. That has raised prospects of an increase in interest
rates later this year, according to a Reuters poll.
Brazil's statistics agency IBGE will release February's IPCA
index on Friday.
The IPC-FIPE measures inflation within the boundaries of the
city of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider
metropolitan area.
Below are the results for the FIPE index price categories:
===============================================================
Item February January
===============================================================
- Housing -0.21 pct 0.35 pct
- Food 0.34 pct 2.11 pct
- Transportation 0.84 pct 0.23 pct
- Personal care -0.10 pct 2.42 pct
- Health 0.58 pct 0.41 pct
- Clothing 0.36 pct -0.33 pct
- Education 0.27 pct 6.08 pct
================================================================
- INDEX 0.22 pct 1.15 pct