* 12-month inflation slows to 6.27 percent, within target
range
* Government sees weak economy capping steep price rises
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Inflation in Brazil slowed
sharply in July after authorities in several cities and states
rolled back public transport fare increases to quell the largest
street protests in decades, data showed on Wednesday.
The benchmark IPCA price index edged up just
0.03 percent last month, the lowest monthly increase since July
2010, statistics agency IBGE said. That compared with a median
forecast for a slight drop of 0.02 percent in a Reuters poll of
18 economists, and a 0.26 percent increase in June.
The July reading helped bring 12-month inflation below the
government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent. Annual inflation
slowed to 6.27 percent through July from a 20-month
high of 6.70 percent in June, IBGE said.
The numbers should give policymakers some breathing room as
they struggle with a shaky economic recovery and a sharp
currency drop. With economic growth sputtering in the third
quarter, government officials expect inflation to ease more
sharply than previously forecast, local financial newspaper
Valor reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said inflation is returning
to "normal levels" for this time of year, but sounded less
certain that price increases will slow significantly in coming
months.
When asked if annual inflation was going to end the year
lower than in 2012, Mantega said: "I don't know, it probably
will."
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday that
his goal is to bring inflation below the 5.84 percent posted in
2012. He added in a speech to business executives that inflation
will start to converge toward the center of the official target
in the second half.
Many analysts, however, have said inflation would remain
close to the top-end of the target range at least through this
and next year as Brazilian companies face headwinds such as
overloaded roads and tight labor markets. The decline in the
Brazilian real to 4-year lows could also put further
pressure on inflation by driving up the cost of imported goods.
The central bank has been raising interest rates to keep
inflation under control and is expected to push its benchmark
Selic rate to 9.25 percent by year-end from its current 8.50
percent, according to a weekly survey.
A big reason why inflation slowed so sharply in July is that
several major cities and states rolled back increases in public
transport fares. Transportation prices dropped 0.66 percent from
June, reversing a 0.14 percent rise in the month before.
The increase in bus and subway fares in early June set off
massive street protests that tapped into the discontent of
millions of Brazilians about poor public services and
corruption.
Annual inflation also eased as the impact of last year's
drought in grain-producing areas in the United States faded out.
Food prices dropped 0.33 percent in July from June.
Below is the result for each price category:
July June
- Food and beverages -0.33 0.04
- Housing 0.57 0.57
- Household articles 0.28 0.12
- Apparel -0.39 0.50
- Transport -0.66 0.14
- Health and personal care 0.34 0.36
- Personal expenses 1.13 0.40
- Education 0.11 0.18
- Communication 0.20 0.19
- IPCA 0.03 0.26