* 12-month inflation slows to 6.27 percent, within target range * Government sees weak economy capping steep price rises By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Inflation in Brazil slowed sharply in July after authorities in several cities and states rolled back public transport fare increases to quell the largest street protests in decades, data showed on Wednesday. The benchmark IPCA price index edged up just 0.03 percent last month, the lowest monthly increase since July 2010, statistics agency IBGE said. That compared with a median forecast for a slight drop of 0.02 percent in a Reuters poll of 18 economists, and a 0.26 percent increase in June. The July reading helped bring 12-month inflation below the government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent. Annual inflation slowed to 6.27 percent through July from a 20-month high of 6.70 percent in June, IBGE said. The numbers should give policymakers some breathing room as they struggle with a shaky economic recovery and a sharp currency drop. With economic growth sputtering in the third quarter, government officials expect inflation to ease more sharply than previously forecast, local financial newspaper Valor reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said inflation is returning to "normal levels" for this time of year, but sounded less certain that price increases will slow significantly in coming months. When asked if annual inflation was going to end the year lower than in 2012, Mantega said: "I don't know, it probably will." Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday that his goal is to bring inflation below the 5.84 percent posted in 2012. He added in a speech to business executives that inflation will start to converge toward the center of the official target in the second half. Many analysts, however, have said inflation would remain close to the top-end of the target range at least through this and next year as Brazilian companies face headwinds such as overloaded roads and tight labor markets. The decline in the Brazilian real to 4-year lows could also put further pressure on inflation by driving up the cost of imported goods. The central bank has been raising interest rates to keep inflation under control and is expected to push its benchmark Selic rate to 9.25 percent by year-end from its current 8.50 percent, according to a weekly survey. A big reason why inflation slowed so sharply in July is that several major cities and states rolled back increases in public transport fares. Transportation prices dropped 0.66 percent from June, reversing a 0.14 percent rise in the month before. The increase in bus and subway fares in early June set off massive street protests that tapped into the discontent of millions of Brazilians about poor public services and corruption. Annual inflation also eased as the impact of last year's drought in grain-producing areas in the United States faded out. Food prices dropped 0.33 percent in July from June. Below is the result for each price category: July June - Food and beverages -0.33 0.04 - Housing 0.57 0.57 - Household articles 0.28 0.12 - Apparel -0.39 0.50 - Transport -0.66 0.14 - Health and personal care 0.34 0.36 - Personal expenses 1.13 0.40 - Education 0.11 0.18 - Communication 0.20 0.19 - IPCA 0.03 0.26