By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazil's monthly inflation rate
picked up speed in August and remained stuck at the upper limit
of the central bank's target for the third straight month,
giving little room for any government measures to pull the
economy out of a recession.
Consumer prices in Brazil rose 0.25 percent in
August from July, compared with a 0.01 percent rise in the
previous month, according to government data released on Friday.
The number matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 25
analysts.
As a result, trailing 12-month inflation edged up slightly
to 6.51 percent in August from 6.50 percent in July
, at the upper limit of the official target range.
Stubbornly high inflation is one of Brazil's biggest
economic problems. It has eroded business and consumer
confidence, held back investments and prompted the central bank
to lift interest rates earlier this year to 11 percent
, a more than two-year high.
In a policy-setting meeting earlier this week, the bank
suggested high inflation would prevent it from using interest
rate cuts to stimulate the economy.
Inflation has also dented President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity in the run-up to October's presidential election.
Recent polls showed Rousseff failing to win a second term as
popular environmentalist Marina Silva promises a more
market-friendly economic policy.
August's inflation increase stemmed mainly from higher
electricity rates in many cities. Energy rates are one of the
several government-regulated prices that economists say will
probably rise in coming months, preventing Brazil's 12-month
inflation rate from falling below 6 percent.
Housekeepers' salaries also rose sharply in cities such as
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. Although the job market has showed
signs of cooling in recent months, salaries in many sectors
continue to rise above inflation.
Food prices fell for the fifth straight month, dropping 0.15
percent from July. Transportation costs rose 0.33 percent, led
by higher airfares.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government
only includes the first decimal point in its measure.
Below are the results for each price category:
August July
- Food and beverages -0.15 -0.15
- Housing 0.94 1.20
- Household articles 0.47 0.86
- Apparel -0.15 -0.24
- Transport 0.33 -0.98
- Health and personal care 0.41 0.50
- Personal expenses 0.09 0.12
- Education 0.43 0.04
- Communication 0.10 -0.79
- IPCA 0.25 0.01
