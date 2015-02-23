BRASILIA Feb 23 A recent fuel tax hike likely
kept Brazil's monthly inflation speeding at around the highest
rate in more than a decade in early February, according to a
Reuters poll on Monday.
Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index
probably rose 1.29 percent in the month to
mid-February, up from 1.24 percent in the full
month of January, according to the median of 25 estimates.
January's monthly inflation clocked in at its highest since
February 2003, fueled by jumps in electricity rates, bus and
subway fares aimed at helping states narrow ballooning budget
deficits.
On the federal level, the government also raised sales taxes
on diesel and gasoline in early February.
Insufficient rain has also raised food prices, contributing
to keeping annual inflation far above the government's target of
4.5 percent.
In the 12 months to mid-February, consumer prices probably
rose 7.34 percent in the 12 months, up from 6.69 percent in the
12 months to mid-January, according to the median of 22
forecasts in the poll.
Estimates for the monthly inflation rate in the month to
mid-February ranged from 1.18 to 1.35 percent, and forecasts for
the annual inflation rate varied from 7.20 to 7.76 percent.
Statistics agency IBGE releases the IPCA-15 results on
Tuesday at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT).
High inflation has been one of Brazil's biggest obstacles to
faster economic growth in recent years as consumer confidence
has plunged to decade lows, industries cut back on investments
and interest rates climb back to double-digit levels.
The central bank, which has pledged to lower inflation back
to 4.5 percent in 2016, is expected to raise its benchmark Selic
rate from 12.25 percent to 12.75 percent later this
year, according to the median forecasts of economists in a
central bank poll released on Monday.
