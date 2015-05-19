BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's government is
confident that greater coordination between monetary and fiscal
policies will help bring inflation back on target by late 2016,
despite market skepticism, a senior official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Traders' forecasts, however, that Brazil will cut interest
rates early next year are premature, the official added.
With annual inflation hovering at an 11-year high above 8
percent, most economists doubt Brazilian policymakers will be
able to make good on promises to hit the 4.5 percent center of
the official target range by late next year.
"I know it is crazy to think that (inflation converging to
target in 2016), but all policies are pointing in the same
direction and that makes it viable," said a member of the
government's economic team on condition of anonymity.
President Dilma Rousseff has embraced a major shift in
economic policy since narrowly winning re-election in October.
With the economy stumbling, inflation on the rise and public
finances in a shambles, Rousseff has sought to get the country
back on a track with a mix of orthodox economic policies that
she largely shunned in her first four years in office.
On the monetary policy side, the central bank has raised
interest rates by 225 basis points to 13.25 percent in the past
six months to curb inflation. It has also left the door open for
more rate hikes, despite concerns that Brazil's economy is
headed for its worst recession in 25 years.
On the fiscal front, Rousseff's new finance minister,
Joaquim Levy, has embarked on an aggressive belt-tightening
campaign to curtail public spending and salvage Brazil's
investment-grade credit rating. He has also pushed through tax
measures aimed at boosting government revenues.
Levy is expected to announce as soon as Thursday a freeze of
up to 80 billion reais ($26.50 billion) in government spending
this year to reach its key fiscal goal.
The government hopes the return to fiscal discipline will
help ease price pressures, aiding in the central bank's battle
against inflation. That, in turn, should help bring down
inflation expectations, the official told Reuters.
Economists expect inflation to end 2016 at 5.50 percent,
still above the center of the target range, according to a
central bank poll released on Monday.
Policymakers would only consider slashing borrowing costs
once their projections show inflation easing below the center of
the target, the official said.
The central bank poll showed analysts believe Brazil's
benchmark Selic interest rate will end 2016 at 11.75 percent.
Analysts say many in the market see rate cuts as early as the
first quarter of 2016.
"Nobody is thinking of cutting rates," said the official.
"Inflation at current levels is unacceptable."
Brazil is one of the few major economies raising rates at a
time when the rest of the world continues to ease policy to face
an uneven global recovery.
($1 = 3.0194 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)