BRASILIA, Nov 19 Brazil's annual inflation rate climbed past 10 percent in mid-November, the highest in 12 years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose to 10.28 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from 9.77 percent in mid-October. Consumer prices rose 0.85 percent from mid-October. Below is the result for each price category: mid-November mid-October - Food and beverages 1.05 0.62 - Housing 0.74 1.15 - Household articles 0.07 0.12 - Apparel 0.72 0.58 - Transport 1.45 0.80 - Health and personal care 0.66 0.55 - Personal expenses 0.37 0.56 - Education 0.03 0.17 - Communication 1.04 0.08 - IPCA-15 0.85 0.66 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)