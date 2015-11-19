BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
BRASILIA, Nov 19 Brazil's annual inflation rate climbed past 10 percent in mid-November, the highest in 12 years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose to 10.28 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from 9.77 percent in mid-October. Consumer prices rose 0.85 percent from mid-October. Below is the result for each price category: mid-November mid-October - Food and beverages 1.05 0.62 - Housing 0.74 1.15 - Household articles 0.07 0.12 - Apparel 0.72 0.58 - Transport 1.45 0.80 - Health and personal care 0.66 0.55 - Personal expenses 0.37 0.56 - Education 0.03 0.17 - Communication 1.04 0.08 - IPCA-15 0.85 0.66 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.