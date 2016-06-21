(Adds table, market reaction)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's annual inflation rate
slowed more than expected in mid-June and fell below 9 percent
for the first time in a year, renewing hopes of interest rate
cuts amid a harsh recession.
Consumer prices, as measured by the IPCA-15 index, rose 8.98
percent in the 12 months through mid-June, down from 9.62
percent in mid-May, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
Prices rose 0.40 percent from mid-May to
mid-June, below the median forecast of 0.52 percent in a Reuters
poll and easing from 0.86 in the previous month.
Food inflation slowed sharply from May and transportation
prices fell, mostly due to a 6-percent drop in the cost of
ethanol fuel.
Higher water and sewage utility rates spurred a rise in
housing costs.
Following the release of the inflation data, yields on
interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell as traders perceived a
greater prospect of interest rate cuts by the central bank in
coming months.
The official inflation target is Brazil is 4.5 percent, a
goal last achieved in August 2010. The central bank has kept its
benchmark interest rate at its highest in nearly 10 years, at
14.25 percent, in a bid to slow the 2016 inflation rate at least
to the top end of its tolerance range, at 6.5 percent.
Low investment rates, hefty government spending and a surge
in subsidized credit have fueled price increases in Latin
America's largest economy, even as it went through its worst
recession in generations.
Mid-May Mid-June
- Food and beverages 1.03 0.35
- Housing 0.99 1.13
- Household articles 0.55 0.57
- Apparel 0.72 0.42
- Transport -0.30 -0.69
- Health and personal care 2.54 1.03
- Personal expenses 0.81 0.89
- Education 0.29 0.06
- Communication 1.26 0.01
- IPCA-15 0.86 0.40
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)