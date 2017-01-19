(Adds comment in paragraph 6)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Brazil's inflation rate slowed
more than expected in mid-January, falling below 6 percent for
the first time in nearly three years and reinforcing market bets
on steep interest rate cuts by the central bank.
Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 5.94
percent in the 12 months to mid-January, slowing from an
increase of 6.58 percent in mid-December, government statistics
bureau IBGE said on Thursday.
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected an inflation rate
of 6.06 percent.
Prices rose 0.31 percent from mid-December, up from an
increase of 0.19 in the previous month. That was the lowest
monthly rate for mid-January since 1994.
Yields on rate futures fell as traders saw an increasing
likelihood that the central bank will continue cutting interest
rates at a brisk pace this year, sending them to single digits
from the current 13 percent.
"I can't rule out a rate cut of 100 basis points at the next
central bank meeting, although the most likely scenario still is
for another 75-point cut," said Cristiano Oliveira, chief
economist of Banco Fibra.
The central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points last
week, in a sharp move that surprised most economists. The
IPCA-15 numbers show the bank is on the right path, central bank
governor Ilan Goldfajn said at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland.
Inflation is expected to hit the official target of 4.5
percent by June. Policymakers will decide by then on the
inflation goal for 2019, and the rapid inflation drop should
allow it to reduce its target for the first time in more than a
decade, according to economists polled by Reuters.
A measure of price increases among services providers that
excludes volatile items such as airfares rose 6.09 percent in
the 12 months through mid-January, down from an increase of 6.47
percent in mid-December.
That measure is closely watched by the central bank as
services prices are more directly influenced by monetary policy
than others.
Below is the result for each price category:
mid-Jan mid-Dece
uary mber
- Food and beverages 0.28 -0.18
- Housing -0.22 -0.28
- Household articles -0.23 -0.52
- Apparel -0.18 0.57
- Transport 0.71 0.79
- Health and personal care 0.48 0.43
- Personal expenses 0.76 0.63
- Education 0.18 0.07
- Communication 0.49 0.08
- IPCA-15 0.31 0.19
(Additional reporting by Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)